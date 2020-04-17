17-Apr-2020 10:33 AM
Eithad Airways: 500 special passenger and cargo services operated since late Mar-2020
Etihad Airways announced (16-Apr-2020) it had operated approximately 500 special passenger, freighter and cargo services since 25-Mar-2020. These include passenger and belly hold freight services to Amsterdam, Bogota, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Jakarta, London Heathrow, Manila, Melbourne, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Narita, Washington and Zurich, with other destinations planned. [more - original PR]