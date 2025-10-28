Drukair and Thai Airways sign interline agreement
Drukair and Thai Airways signed (25-Oct-2025) an interline agreement "to enhance travel convenience and strengthen network connectivity between the two national carriers". The agreement "opens up convenient one-stop connections [via Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport] for passengers travelling between Bhutan and destinations across Northern Asia, Australia, and domestic points in Thailand, further promoting tourism and business travel between the two nations". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Bhutan Airlines also entered an interline partnership with Thai Airways in Jun-2023, allowing its passengers to book connections from Bhutan to domestic Thai destinations and international points served by Thai Airways1. Drukair and Thai Airways have had an ongoing relationship, including collaboration on flight attendant training and being listed as partner airlines on Drukair's website2.