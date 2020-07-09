Delta and LATAM request ATI for metal neutral JVA across North and South America
US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (08-Jul-2020) a joint application from Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group, requesting antitrust immunity (ATI) for a comprehensive metal neutral joint venture agreement (JVA) to combine networks and operate a fully integrated international JV between North and South America. The JV will cover services between the US and Canada, and between certain South American countries. It is expected to be pro competitive and pro consumer, and will allow the applicants to offer a more attractive and complete network across the Americas. Benefits of the JV include allowing Delta to launch a significant expansion of services at Miami, providing a direct competitive challenge to American Airlines for South American services, as well as enhanced competition with other major alliances serving US-South America routes. Both Delta and LATAM acknowledge the impacts of COVID-19 on passenger demand, however both are confident that demand will continue to improve in 2020 and on a large scale within the next two to three years. [more - original PR]