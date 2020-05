Delta Air Lines to suspend operations at 10 US airports for consolidation purposes

Delta Air Lines announced (08-May-2020) plans to suspend operations at Chicago Midway International Airport, Oakland International Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Long Beach Airport, Providence T F Green Airport, Westchester County Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, Akron Canton Airport, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Newport News Williamsburg International Airport, effective 13-May-2020 until at least 30-Sep-2020. Operations will instead be consolidated at the following airports:

Operations will also be suspended at Saskatoon International Airport from 13-May-2020. [more - original PR]