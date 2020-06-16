Delta Air Lines observes modest increase in pax demand, adds more services to Jul-2020 schedule

Delta Air Lines announced (15-Jun-2020) plans to add nearly 1000 flights to its systemwide schedule in Jul-2020, including frequency increases and connectivity to summer destinations and business markets. Delta Air Lines SVP for network planning Joe Esposito noted passenger confidence will be "key to a successful recovery", adding: "While we're rebuilding our network at home and abroad, it's even more critical that we provide the highest industry standard of safety, space and clean so when our customers are ready to travel, we're ready for them". While the carrier noted it is experiencing a modest increase in demand, its schedule for Jul-2020 is expected to be approximately 70% smaller year-on-year, including an approximately 65% reduction in US domestic travel and nearly 75% cut in international travel. [more - original PR]