6-May-2020 9:45 AM
Delta Air Lines expands health and safety measures with caps on cabin seating
Delta Air Lines announced (05-May-2020) it is taking the following additional health and safety measures, effective until 30-Jun-2020:
- Capping seats in first class at 50% and in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select at 60%;
- Blocks on certain window and aisle seats in all aircraft cabins configured with 1x2, 2x2 and 2x3 seating;
- Seat blocks to commence on narrowbody and regional jet aircraft, with blocks for two seat sections on widebody aircraft to occur in the coming weeks;
- Blocked seats to show up as unavailable when booking via the Fly Delta app or online. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]