Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-May-2020 9:45 AM

Delta Air Lines expands health and safety measures with caps on cabin seating

Delta Air Lines announced (05-May-2020) it is taking the following additional health and safety measures, effective until 30-Jun-2020:

  • Capping seats in first class at 50% and in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select at 60%;
  • Blocks on certain window and aisle seats in all aircraft cabins configured with 1x2, 2x2 and 2x3 seating;
  • Seat blocks to commence on narrowbody and regional jet aircraft, with blocks for two seat sections on widebody aircraft to occur in the coming weeks;
  • Blocked seats to show up as unavailable when booking via the Fly Delta app or online. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More