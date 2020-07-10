10-Jul-2020 3:31 PM
Dart Group outlines Jet2.com and Jet2holidays highlights for 2019/2020
Dart Group announced (09-Jul-2020) the following Jet2.com and Jet2holidays highlights during the year ended 31-Mar-2020:
- Jet2.com flew 14.6 million aeronautical only and package holiday single sectors, up 14% year on year. Demand for Real Package Holidays grew, as Jet2Holidays handled 3.7 million passengers on package holidays, up 19%. Its aeronautical only product handled 7.1 million single sector passengers, up 9%;
- Hotel portfolio for 2019 summer extended to more than 4000, with 40% of package holidays sold on an all inclusive basis;
- In summer 2019, Jet2.com flew 100 aircraft, up from 90 aircraft in 2018, from nine UK bases and added three new destinations to its network;
- Balance sheet and liquidity position strengthened to a year end total cash balance of GBP1.4 billion, an increase of 9% year-on-year, and an 'own cash' position of GBP520.4 million, an increase of 51%. [more - original PR]