Condor waits on next stage of Lufthansa regulatory battle

Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber stated (26-Oct-2026) the carrier continues to build its own independent European feeder network into Frankfurt to sustain its long haul operations amid an ongoing regulatory and legal dispute with Lufthansa. Mr Gerber said: "Lufthansa has a dominant position in the German/European market and our view is that they need to grant access at least to parts of their network". He added: "We have to plan on our own. We will never be able to build up the broadness of the Lufthansa network". [more - Aviation Week]