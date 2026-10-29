Condor waits on next stage of Lufthansa regulatory battle
Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber stated (26-Oct-2026) the carrier continues to build its own independent European feeder network into Frankfurt to sustain its long haul operations amid an ongoing regulatory and legal dispute with Lufthansa. Mr Gerber said: "Lufthansa has a dominant position in the German/European market and our view is that they need to grant access at least to parts of their network". He added: "We have to plan on our own. We will never be able to build up the broadness of the Lufthansa network". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber said the carrier was forced to build its own European feeder network in 2025 after the termination of its special prorate agreement with Lufthansa, adding "we had to do this practically overnight".1 Condor also pursued legal avenues to regain access to Lufthansa feeder flights at Frankfurt after a 20-Aug-2025 Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court ruling favoured Lufthansa on procedural grounds, with the appeal process continuing.2 3