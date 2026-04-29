    Loading
    29-Apr-2026 9:47 AM

    Condor builds own European feeder network following Lufthansa separation: CEO

    Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the carrier was forced to build its own European feeder network to support long haul operations in 2025, after the termination of its special prorate agreement with Lufthansa. Mr Gerber said: "We had to do this practically overnight". Mr Gerber added: "This is maybe one of the key features of Condor, that in very difficult situations, the team is always able to find ways to find a solution to survive".

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More