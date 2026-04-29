Condor builds own European feeder network following Lufthansa separation: CEO

Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the carrier was forced to build its own European feeder network to support long haul operations in 2025, after the termination of its special prorate agreement with Lufthansa. Mr Gerber said: "We had to do this practically overnight". Mr Gerber added: "This is maybe one of the key features of Condor, that in very difficult situations, the team is always able to find ways to find a solution to survive".