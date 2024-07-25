Condor introduces packages for passengers to offset CO2 emissions

Condor Flugdienst introduced (23-Jul-2024) new options for customers to contribute to climate protection through various packages available on all flights. The packages support the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and selected climate protection projects, initially focusing on three specific projects chosen with non profit climate protection organisation myclimate. Customers will receive information on the average CO2 produced for their booked seat, and can choose from eight climate packages. The first climate package, offsetting 50kg CO2, can also be booked by existing customers for EUR19.99. Customers can also purchase contributions for larger amounts of CO2 than those incurred for their own flight, including to cover CO2 emissions from their journey to the airport. The three climate protection projects will be implemented in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, and include a support programme for the expansion of agroforests in German-speaking countries, low emission stoves in rural regions of Kenya and a solar power plant in the Dominican Republic. [more - original PR - German]