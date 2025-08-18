CLEAR expands biometric security screening to pax from UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand
CLEAR expanded (15-Aug-2025) the availability of its CLEAR+ experience at US airports to passengers from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Travellers from these countries can enroll online or in-person at a CLEAR airport to access expedited biometric security screening lines. Additional visa waiver countries are expected to be announced later in 2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
CLEAR's expedited biometric security lanes have been introduced at 58 US airports, with recent expansions including new locations for both CLEAR lanes and TSA PreCheck enrolment services1 2. It launched its face-first 'EnVe Pods' biometric technology in multiple airports and planned to implement this across its entire CLEAR Plus network in 20253. CLEAR has also partnered with airlines, such as Hawaiian Airlines, to enhance passenger processing2.