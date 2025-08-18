CLEAR expands biometric security screening to pax from UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

CLEAR's expedited biometric security lanes have been introduced at 58 US airports, with recent expansions including new locations for both CLEAR lanes and TSA PreCheck enrolment services1 2. It launched its face-first 'EnVe Pods' biometric technology in multiple airports and planned to implement this across its entire CLEAR Plus network in 20253. CLEAR has also partnered with airlines, such as Hawaiian Airlines, to enhance passenger processing2.