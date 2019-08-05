5-Aug-2019 12:33 PM
China reports visitor arrivals up 5% in 1H2019, domestic tourists up 9%
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported (02-Aug-2019) the following tourism highlights for the six months ended Jun-2019:
- Domestic tourists: 3.1 billion, +8.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic tourism revenue: CNY2780 billion (USD400.5 billion), +13.5%;
- Visitor arrivals: 72.7 million, +5%;
- Strong growth in visitor arrivals from Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia and UK;
- International tourism revenue: USD64.9 billion, +5%;
- Resident departures: 81.3 million, +14%;
- Europe: 3.0 million, +7.4%. [more - original PR - Chinese]