Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Aug-2019 12:33 PM

China reports visitor arrivals up 5% in 1H2019, domestic tourists up 9%

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported (02-Aug-2019) the following tourism highlights for the six months ended Jun-2019:

  • Domestic tourists: 3.1 billion, +8.8% year-on-year;
  • Domestic tourism revenue: CNY2780 billion (USD400.5 billion), +13.5%;
  • Visitor arrivals: 72.7 million, +5%;
  • Strong growth in visitor arrivals from Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia and UK;
  • International tourism revenue: USD64.9 billion, +5%;
  • Resident departures: 81.3 million, +14%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More