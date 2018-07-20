20-Jul-2018 10:43 AM
CFM International logs 858 LEAP and CFM56 engine orders at Farnborough 2018
CFM International secured (19-Jul-2018) orders and commitments for 858 LEAP and CFM56 engines at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. When combined with long term services agreements, the orders and commitments have a total value of USD15.7 billion at list price. Orders include:
- Hongtu Airlines: CFM56-5B engines and rate per flight hour (RPFH) agreement, valued at USD408 million;
- Vistara: LEAP-1A engines, valued at USD375 million;
- Loong Air: CFM56-5B & LEAP-1A RPFH, valued at USD500 million;
- STARLUX: LEAP-1A engines and RPFH, valued at USD220 million;
- Comair: LEAP-1B RPFH, valued at USD160 million;
- Aviation Capital Group: LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD848 million;
- Air Lease Corporation: LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD3.3 billion;
- Aeromexico: LEAP-1B RPFH, valued at USD2.3 billion;
- Goshawk: LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD580 million;
- CALC: CFM56-5B & LEAP-1A engines, valued at USD550 million;
- Jackson Square Aviation: LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD870 million;
- TAROM: LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD145 million;
- GOL: LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD435 million;
- Jet Airways: LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD2.2 billion;
- VietJet: LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD2.9 billion;
- Seacons Trading: LEAP-1B engines, valued at USD29 million. [more - original PR]