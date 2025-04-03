Cebu Pacific director network planning outlines 'really bright' outlook for the Philippines
Cebu Pacific director network planning Angela Lugtu, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (27-Mar-2025) the Philippines' economy is projected to grow at 6% p/a until 2029 and the country is strategically located to attract tourists from Asia. Ms Lugtu said two billion people live within a four hour flight radius and Manila is a "short flight" from 25 of the 40 most populous metropolitan areas in Asia. She added that the Philippines' "young and growing" population is forecast to boost consumption and economic activity. Ms Lugtu said economic forecasts, the growing population, improving infrastructure, the size of the Filipino diaspora and growth in tourism "makes the outlook really bright" for Cebu Pacific and the Philippines.
Background ✨
Cebu Pacific planned to expand its fleet from 99 aircraft at the end of 2024 to 105 by 2027, with expected deliveries of one to two aircraft annually, subject to changes1. The airline recorded growth in Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan, launching 12 new international destinations since 2024, and planned to start Iloilo-Bangkok and Cebu-Ho Chi Minh City services in summer 20252. International capacity in the Philippines remained about 10% below pre-COVID-19 levels3.