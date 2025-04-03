Cebu Pacific director network planning outlines 'really bright' outlook for the Philippines

Cebu Pacific director network planning Angela Lugtu, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (27-Mar-2025) the Philippines' economy is projected to grow at 6% p/a until 2029 and the country is strategically located to attract tourists from Asia. Ms Lugtu said two billion people live within a four hour flight radius and Manila is a "short flight" from 25 of the 40 most populous metropolitan areas in Asia. She added that the Philippines' "young and growing" population is forecast to boost consumption and economic activity. Ms Lugtu said economic forecasts, the growing population, improving infrastructure, the size of the Filipino diaspora and growth in tourism "makes the outlook really bright" for Cebu Pacific and the Philippines.