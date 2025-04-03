Cebu Pacific aiming to add one or two aircraft p/a until 2029

Cebu Pacific director network planning Angela Lugtu, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (27-Mar-2025) the airline aims to take delivery of one or two aircraft p/a for the next two to three years, but plans are subject to change. Ms Lugtu added that more aircraft are expected to become available as engine issues improve. Cebu Pacific ended 2024 with 99 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to 100 in 2025, 103 in 2026 and 105 in 2027.