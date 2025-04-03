Cebu Pacific aiming to add one or two aircraft p/a until 2029
Cebu Pacific director network planning Angela Lugtu, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (27-Mar-2025) the airline aims to take delivery of one or two aircraft p/a for the next two to three years, but plans are subject to change. Ms Lugtu added that more aircraft are expected to become available as engine issues improve. Cebu Pacific ended 2024 with 99 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to 100 in 2025, 103 in 2026 and 105 in 2027.
Background ✨
Cebu Pacific experienced strong passenger demand in early 2025, driven by holiday travel and expanded network, increasing from 104 routes in Jan-2024 to 124 routes in Jan-20251. The airline planned to add seven aircraft to its fleet in 20252. Additionally, Cebu Pacific launched 12 new international destinations since 2024 and aimed to commence services on new routes, including Iloilo-Bangkok and Cebu-Ho Chi Minh City, in summer 20253.