14-May-2026 12:48 PM
Catchment data shows demand for nonstop Newcastle-Madrid service
Aviation Week reported (13-May-2026) Newcastle International Airport and Madrid Barajas Airport remain unlinked by a nonstop service, despite data from the Aviation Week Catchment Analyzer indicating that 81,234 two-way passengers travelled between Newcastle Airport's catchment and Madrid in the 12 months to 2Q2025. 66% of these passengers originated in the Newcastle catchment and 34% were inbound visitors. The majority of the passengers travelled via London Heathrow Airport, London Stansted Airport, London Gatwick Airport and Manchester Airport. Ryanair was the last carrier to serve the Newcastle-Madrid route nonstop, operating between Mar-2017 and Oct-2018. [more - Aviation Week]