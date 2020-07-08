Become a CAPA Member
8-Jul-2020 11:27 AM

CarTrawler identifies 10 key strategies airlines are using to boost passenger confidence

CarTrawler, via a survey of 25 major global airlines conducted in Jun-2020, identified (07-Jul-2020) 10 key strategies to boosting traveller confidence during the pandemic.

  • Spray and wipe disinfecting: Without exception, carriers describe a cleaning regimen occurring before flights and becoming more robust during overnight stops;
  • Electrostatic antiviral spraying: This cleaning method dispenses disinfectant with a mild positive electrical charge and is widely used by US based airlines. It is effective in coating difficult to reach interior surfaces;
  • Face covering required: All airlines surveyed, with the exception of Qantas, require passengers to wear face coverings. Air France, as a result of home government regulation, requires passengers to upgrade to surgical masks;
  • Care kits for travellers: Airlines are providing kits to passengers, free of charge, which may include some or all of these elements: face mask, sanitising wipes, and sanitising liquid;
  • Temperature checks: CarTrawler note it is difficult to discern from airline websites if these checks are administered by an airline or by airport authorities, especially at major hub locations;
  • Cabin baggage restrictions: Airlines restrict carry-on bags to create a safer and less congested boarding and deplaning process;
  • Provision of hand sanitiser;
  • Middle seat kept empty;
  • Protective equipment for cabin crew;
  • Spraying or fogging disinfectant. [more - original PR]

