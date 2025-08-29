Capital A CEO focused on restoring fleet, growth in Philippines and Indonesia

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stated (28-Aug-2025) "My goal for the next six months - get all our aircraft back, grow Philippines and Indonesia, and return the share of AirAsia on MOVE to 60%, which will grow ancillary revenue". Mr Fernandes said: "We are currently working on a rated bond and securing local debt to restructure our COVID-era financing, which has dragged our profits". [more - original PR]