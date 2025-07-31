Loading
CAPA: Australian international aviation market records 15.6% growth in 2024

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research Simon Elsegood, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the Australian international aviation market recorded growth of 15.6% year-on-year in 2024 and is expected to grow at a rate of up to 3.3% p/a by 2035. Mr Elsegood added "strong growth" was recorded in Southeast Asian and Western European markets, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy.

Asia Pacific airlines increased services to Australia to capture surging international travel demand, with several carriers exceeding pre-pandemic capacity and viewing Australia as a key growth market, especially as recovery in other countries like China lagged1. The international market's recovery was uneven, with Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore among the best performing destinations2.

