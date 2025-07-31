CAPA: Australian international aviation market records 15.6% growth in 2024

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research Simon Elsegood, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the Australian international aviation market recorded growth of 15.6% year-on-year in 2024 and is expected to grow at a rate of up to 3.3% p/a by 2035. Mr Elsegood added "strong growth" was recorded in Southeast Asian and Western European markets, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy.