CAPA - Centre for Aviation founder releases book on Alan Joyce era at Qantas

CAPA - Centre for Aviation founder and former executive chairman Peter Harbison and former MD Derek Sadubin released (10-Oct-2023) a book entitled: 'Alan Joyce & Qantas - The Trials and Transformation of an Australian Icon', covering the 15 year tenure of Alan Joyce as Qantas Group CEO. Mr Joyce was appointed as Qantas CEO in Nov-2008. He also served as IATA board of governors chairman from 2012 to 2013 and oneworld governing board chairman from 2018 to 2021. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Joyce brought forward his retirement and was succeeded by Vanessa Hudson as Qantas Group CEO from 06-Sep-2023.