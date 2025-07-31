Cairns Airport looking for connections to Indonesia, Vietnam and India: CEO

Cairns Airport CEO Richard Barker, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "The desire to travel doesn't show a propensity to diminish". Mr Barker said: "We're heavily focused on China, it is a really important trading partner, and we've worked to restore our partnerships in China". He said the airport is also looking to diversify to other markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam and India, noting: "We'll work with AirAsia and Singapore Airlines to access these markets".