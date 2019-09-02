2-Sep-2019 1:25 PM
CAAC takes series of actions to improve on time performance
CAAC announced (30-Aug-2019) the following actions were taken to improve airline on time performance:
- Temporarily ceased accepting to launch/increase frequencies for regular and charter services from:
- Atlas Air, Air Algerie and Jetstar Airways until 30-Nov-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance in Jul-2019;
- Air China until 30-Nov-2019 due to unsatisfied on time performance in three consecutive months between May-2019 and Jul-2019;
- Somon Air until 31-Nov-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance for five consecutive months between Mar-2019 and Jul-2019;
- Ariana Afghan Airlines and Pakistan International Airlines until 31-Oct-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance in Jun-2019;
- Shenzhen Airlines and Iraqi Airways until 31-Oct-2019 due to unsatisfied on time performance in three consecutive months between Apr-2019 and Jun-2019;
- Qantas Airways and Turkmenistan Airlines until 30-Sep-2019, due to unsatisfied on time performance in May-2019;
- Resume accepting to launch/increase frequencies for regular and charter services from Air Mauritius from 01-Sep-2019;
- Issue warnings to China United Airlines, China Xinhua Airlines, Longjiang Airlines, Hebei Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines and Atlas Air;
- Issue warnings to Beijing Capital International Airport and Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport.