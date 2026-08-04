Britten-Norman rolls out first UK made Islander in more than 50 years
Britten-Norman completed (31-Jul-2026) the first BN2B-26 Islander aircraft to be manufactured in the UK in more than 50 years, at its base in Bembridge in the Isle of Wight. The aircraft is being prepared for ground testing and is destined for delivery to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service in Sep-2026. Manufacturing of the nine seat Islander was previously based in Romania. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Britten-Norman previously said it targeted completion of its first new UK-manufactured Islander by Mar-2026, with 50% of the airframe complete and full assembly planned for early 2026, alongside ramp-up ambitions to four aircraft p/a in 2027 and eight p/a by 2029.1 It later reported the first re-shored Islander reached 75% completion at Bembridge, with a second airframe at nearly 25% and follow-on components already in manufacture.2