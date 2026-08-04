Britten-Norman rolls out first UK made Islander in more than 50 years

Britten-Norman completed (31-Jul-2026) the first BN2B-26 Islander aircraft to be manufactured in the UK in more than 50 years, at its base in Bembridge in the Isle of Wight. The aircraft is being prepared for ground testing and is destined for delivery to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service in Sep-2026. Manufacturing of the nine seat Islander was previously based in Romania. [more - Aviation Week]