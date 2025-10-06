Britten-Norman to complete first new Islander by Mar-2026

Britten-Norman stated (29-Sep-2025) it aims to complete its first new UK manufactured Islander aircraft by Mar-2026. 50% of the airframe is complete, final wing assembly is expected to commence in late Oct-2025 and be complete by the end of 2025, and full assembly will commence in early 2026. Britten-Norman aims to ramp up production to four aircraft p/a in 2027 and eight p/a by 2029. The company last performed full aircraft manufacturing in the UK in 1968. [more - Aviation Week]