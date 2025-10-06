Britten-Norman to complete first new Islander by Mar-2026
Britten-Norman stated (29-Sep-2025) it aims to complete its first new UK manufactured Islander aircraft by Mar-2026. 50% of the airframe is complete, final wing assembly is expected to commence in late Oct-2025 and be complete by the end of 2025, and full assembly will commence in early 2026. Britten-Norman aims to ramp up production to four aircraft p/a in 2027 and eight p/a by 2029. The company last performed full aircraft manufacturing in the UK in 1968. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Britten-Norman secured new investment from Beechlands Enterprises to accelerate Islander production, with plans to increase UK manufacturing to eight aircraft per annum in phase one, focusing mainly on the unleaded piston version and investing in advanced manufacturing tools to improve efficiency and output1. Production was repatriated to Bembridge in Sep-2023, with the first UK-built Islander initially targeted for completion by May-20242.