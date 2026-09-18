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    18-Sep-2026 12:17 PM

    British Airways to increase capacity to Latin America by 25% from Mar-2027

    British Airways announced (17-Sep-2026) plans to increase capacity to Latin America by 25% from Mar-2027, with the following schedule changes, as confirmed by a 17-Sep-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:

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