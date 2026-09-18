18-Sep-2026 12:17 PM
British Airways to increase capacity to Latin America by 25% from Mar-2027
British Airways announced (17-Sep-2026) plans to increase capacity to Latin America by 25% from Mar-2027, with the following schedule changes, as confirmed by a 17-Sep-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- London Heathrow-Buenos Aires Ezeiza-Santiago (Chile): Commence daily service with Boeing 777-200ER equipment on 28-Mar-2027;
- London Heathrow-Santiago (Chile): Suspend three times weekly service from 28-Mar-2027;
- London Heathrow-Rio de Janeiro Galeão: Operate daily without onward connection to Buenos Aires Ezeiza from 28-Mar-2027, offering "an increase in seat capacity to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as the daily service moves to a dedicated route, without onward tags". The airline will suspend the daily Rio de Janeiro Galeão-Buenos Aires Ezeiza sector from 27-Mar-2027;
- London Heathrow-San Jose Juan: Extend seasonal three times weekly service to year round operation from 28-Mar-2027;
- London Gatwick-Bridgetown: Extend seasonal daily service to year round operation from 28-Mar-2027;
- London Gatwick-Saint Lucia: Operate four times weekly nonstop service, without onward connection to Grenada, Guyana and Tobago, from 28-Mar-2027, with the onward connections now operating via Barbados. [more - original PR]