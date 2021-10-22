Become a CAPA Member
22-Oct-2021 1:13 PM

British Airways and Kenya Airways enter new codeshare agreement

British Airways and Kenya Airways (21-Oct-2021) entered a new codeshare agreement. The reciprocal agreement allows customers travelling with Kenya Airways to London, to connect onto 26 destinations across the UK and Europe. British Airways currently offers four weekly frequencies from London Heathrow to Nairobi, operated by a four class Boeing 777 aircraft. British Airways' Executive Club members will be able to earn Avios and tier points when flying on eligible codeshare routes operated by Kenya Airways. [more - original PR]

