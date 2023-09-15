15-Sep-2023 3:00 PM
Brisbane Airport general manager: 'Proven role' for LCC offering in Australian market
Brisbane Airport executive general manager of aviation Ryan Both, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, reported (15-Sep-2023) there is a "proven role for a different offering from what the two major carriers offer", noting former LCC Tigerair Australia. Mr Both stated carriers such as Bonza and Rex Airlines "are important in the story" as "there's a better dynamic when there's someone agitating the market".