Breeze Airways receives Flag Carrier designation, to launch international services from Jan-2026
Breeze Airways announced (25-Sep-2025) it received US Flag Carrier certification from the US FAA, becoming "the first airline in more than 10 years to undergo this rigorous evaluation process". The airline is scheduled to commence the following services with A220-300 aircraft, including its first international routes (subject to government approval), according to a 25-Sep-2025 GDS timetable display:
- Charleston-Cancun: Weekly from 17-Jan-2026;
- Fort Lauderdale Hollywood-Myrtle Beach: Twice weekly from 16-Jan-2026;
- New Orleans-Cancun: Weekly from 07-Feb-2026;
- Norfolk-Cancun: Weekly from 10-Jan-2026;
- Providence-Cancun: Weekly from 14-Jan-2026;
- Raleigh Durham-Montego Bay: Twice weekly from 05-Mar-2026;
- Raleigh Durham-Punta Cana: Twice weekly from 01-Apr-2026;
- Tampa-Montego Bay: Twice weekly from 11-Feb-2026.
The LCC plans to open a new crew base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport to support the expansion. The base is expected to open in 1Q2026 and will be Breeze Airways' 12th base in the US. It is expected to bring more than 200 pilot and flight attendant jobs to the community. [more - original PR - Breeze Airways] [more - original PR - Tampa International Airport] [more - original PR - New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport] [more - original PR - Rhode Island Airport Corporation] [more - original PR - Charleston International Airport]
Background ✨
Breeze Airways was previously approved by the US Department of Transportation to operate scheduled services between the US and countries with open skies agreements, with its founder and CEO David Neeleman targeting the launch of international operations during winter 2025/26 using A220-300 aircraft1. Raleigh-Durham Airport had also welcomed Breeze’s planned Ogdensburg-Raleigh service, marking its 80th nonstop destination2.