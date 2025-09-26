Breeze Airways receives Flag Carrier designation, to launch international services from Jan-2026

Breeze Airways announced (25-Sep-2025) it received US Flag Carrier certification from the US FAA, becoming "the first airline in more than 10 years to undergo this rigorous evaluation process". The airline is scheduled to commence the following services with A220-300 aircraft, including its first international routes (subject to government approval), according to a 25-Sep-2025 GDS timetable display:

The LCC plans to open a new crew base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport to support the expansion. The base is expected to open in 1Q2026 and will be Breeze Airways' 12th base in the US. It is expected to bring more than 200 pilot and flight attendant jobs to the community. [more - original PR - Breeze Airways] [more - original PR - Tampa International Airport] [more - original PR - New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport] [more - original PR - Rhode Island Airport Corporation] [more - original PR - Charleston International Airport]