15-Oct-2021 4:52 PM

Bonza to have no 'significant' impacts on Australian carriers following launch: CEO

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021, stated (13-Oct-2021) he anticipates Bonza will have no impacts on existing carriers in Australia in "any significant way". Mr Jordan added: "I guess... in terms of the point of four jet operators in the country... 21 years ago when Virgin Blue started... since that point, the population of Australia has grown by a third". 

