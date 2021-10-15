15-Oct-2021 4:52 PM
Bonza to have no 'significant' impacts on Australian carriers following launch: CEO
Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, speaking at CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021, stated (13-Oct-2021) he anticipates Bonza will have no impacts on existing carriers in Australia in "any significant way". Mr Jordan added: "I guess... in terms of the point of four jet operators in the country... 21 years ago when Virgin Blue started... since that point, the population of Australia has grown by a third".