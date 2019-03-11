Boeing to offer biofuels to power commercial aircraft delivery flights

Boeing announced (08-Mar-2019) it will begin offering airlines and operators the option of powering delivery flights for commercial aircraft with biofuels. The programme is designed to further spur the use of sustainable aviation fuels and support the industry's drive to protect the environment. Programme details include:

The biofuel option will be available for customers accepting new aircraft at Boeing's delivery centres in Seattle and Everett;

Boeing plans to use biofuel for certain flight tests at the Boeing Field facility and is working to offer the same option at the South Carolina delivery centre;

Boeing will source the biofuel from World Energy . The fuel is made from agricultural waste and is already certified for commercial use. The fuel can be blended with traditional jet fuel without modifications to aircraft, engines or fuelling infrastructure;

EPIC Fuels will ship the biofuel to Boeing's delivery centres in Washington State. EPIC has supported Boeing's evaluation of biofuels on its ecoDemonstrator flight test programme;

Alaska Airlines will be the first participant in the programme. It will use a World Energy biofuel blended with traditional fuel when it takes delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft later in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]


