14-May-2025 11:26 AM
Boeing reports eight commercial aircraft orders and 43 deliveries for Apr-2025
Boeing, via its official website, reported (13-May-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Apr-2025:
- Gross orders: Eight aircraft;
- Unidentified customer(s): Eight 737 MAXs;
- Deliveries: 43 aircraft;
- Air Canada: One 787-9;
- Air India: Four 737 MAXs;
- Air Lease: One 787-10;
- Akasa Air: One 737 MAX;
- Allegiant Air: One 737 MAX;
- American Airlines: Two 737 MAXs and two 787-9s;
- BOC Aviation: One 737 MAX;
- CES Leasing: One 777F;
- China Southern Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- DHL Aviation Americas: Two 777Fs;
- Emirates: One 777F;
- EVA Air: Two 787-9s;
- FedEx Express: One 767-300F;
- flydubai: One 737 MAX;
- Korean Air: One 787-10;
- Ryanair: Five 737 MAXs;
- Southwest Airlines: Five 737 MAXs;
- United Airlines: Eight 737 MAXs and one 787-9;
- UPS: One 767-300F.