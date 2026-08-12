12-Aug-2026 11:36 AM
Boeing reports 37 commercial aircraft orders and 51 deliveries for Jul-2026
Boeing reported (12-Aug-2026) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Jul-2026:
- Gross orders: 37 aircraft;
- Deliveries: 51 aircraft;
- AerCap: Nine 737 MAXs and one 787-9;
- Air India: One 787-9;
- Allegiant Air: One 737 MAX;
- Avolon Aerospace Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- BOC Aviation: Two 737 MAXs;
- CDB Leasing: Two 737 MAXs;
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise: Two 737 MAXs;
- Everbright Financial Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- JEJU air: One 737 MAX;
- Korean Air: One 787-10;
- Lufthansa: Two 787-9s;
- Luxair: One 737 MAX;
- National Airlines: One 777F;
- Phoenix Aviation Capital: One 737 MAX;
- Riyadh Air: Two 787-9s;
- Singapore Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- SMBC Aviation Capital: One 737 MAX;
- Southwest Airlines: Two 737 MAXs;
- TUI Travel Aviation Finance: One 737 MAX;
- United Airlines: Seven 737 MAXs and three 787-9s;
- UPS: One 767-300F;
- VietJet Air: Two 737 MAXs;
- Virgin Australia: Two 737 MAXs;
- WestJet: Two 737 MAXs.
Background ✨
Boeing logged 117 gross orders and delivered 60 aircraft in Jun-2026, including five 787-9 deliveries to Riyadh Air and multiple 737 MAX deliveries to United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and lessors such as AerCap and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.1 Boeing Commercial Airplanes reported 1Q2026 revenue of USD9.2 billion, a backlog of more than 6100 aircraft (USD576 billion), 737 output of 42 per month and 787 production stabilised at eight per month.2