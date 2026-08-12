Boeing reports 37 commercial aircraft orders and 51 deliveries for Jul-2026

Boeing logged 117 gross orders and delivered 60 aircraft in Jun-2026, including five 787-9 deliveries to Riyadh Air and multiple 737 MAX deliveries to United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and lessors such as AerCap and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.1 Boeing Commercial Airplanes reported 1Q2026 revenue of USD9.2 billion, a backlog of more than 6100 aircraft (USD576 billion), 737 output of 42 per month and 787 production stabilised at eight per month.2