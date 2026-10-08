8-Oct-2026 1:24 PM
beOnd resumes Male-Zurich service
beOnd resumed (06-Oct-2026) twice weekly Male-Zurich service on 02-Oct-2026. The airline also plans to resume twice weekly Male-Munich service from 25-Oct-2026 and twice weekly Male-Red Sea-Milan Malpensa service from 11-Nov-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AVIAREPS stated beOnd planned to resume twice weekly Malé-Red Sea-Milan Malpensa services with A319/A321 aircraft from 31-Oct-2026, and to start Red Sea links to London, Paris, Moscow, Zurich and Munich in Dec-2026.1 beOnd also planned from Dec-2026 to raise Malé-Dubai World Central-Munich from twice to four times weekly and Malé-Dubai World Central-Zurich from twice to five times weekly.2