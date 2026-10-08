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    8-Oct-2026 1:24 PM

    beOnd resumes Male-Zurich service

    beOnd resumed (06-Oct-2026) twice weekly Male-Zurich service on 02-Oct-2026. The airline also plans to resume twice weekly Male-Munich service from 25-Oct-2026 and twice weekly Male-Red Sea-Milan Malpensa service from 11-Nov-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background

    AVIAREPS stated beOnd planned to resume twice weekly Malé-Red Sea-Milan Malpensa services with A319/A321 aircraft from 31-Oct-2026, and to start Red Sea links to London, Paris, Moscow, Zurich and Munich in Dec-2026.1 beOnd also planned from Dec-2026 to raise Malé-Dubai World Central-Munich from twice to four times weekly and Malé-Dubai World Central-Zurich from twice to five times weekly.2

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