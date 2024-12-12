BDF: Germany's state location costs to reach record high in 2025

Germany's aviation sector faced significant challenges due to high state location costs, with international airlines relocating services and reducing offerings, impacting connectivity1 2. The German Aviation Association reported that air traffic growth in Germany was predicted to lag behind other European countries, with annual increases of only 1.7% expected from 2025 to 20293. Despite a 7% increase in seat capacity for summer 2024, Germany's recovery still lagged compared to other European nations4.