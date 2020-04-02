Avion Express to re-enter cargo transportation market

Avion Express announced (01-Apr-2020) it is re-entering the airfreight market to offer capacity to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, due to the absence of bellyhold capacity related to travel bans suspending passenger services. The carrier is ready to offer freight capabilities of up to 17 tonnes onboard its A320s and up to 24 tonnes onboard its A321s, across the cargo compartment as well as in the passenger cabin. The ACMI operator has "numerous" A320s and A321s based in Central and Eastern Europe ready for service. As Avion Express has US FAA approval for its subsidiary Avion Express Malta, the company can also offer cargo transportation to and from the US. [more - original PR]