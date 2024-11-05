Aviation Week Network: Four of the world's top 10 domestic routes are in China

Aviation Week Network Senior Air Transport Editor Asia Pacific Adrian Schofield, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Four of the world's top 10 domestic routes are in China, three are in Japan, with one each in Australia, South Korea and Vietnam". Mr Schofield noted there were just two Chinese routes on the 2019 top 10 list and the first non Asia Pacific domestic route was Sao Paolo-Rio at number 12.