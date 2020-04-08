8-Apr-2020 12:11 PM
Avation expects regional aviation will recover first from the COVID-19 crisis
Avation reported (07-Apr-2020) its management holds the opinion that regional aviation will recover first from the COVID-19 crisis, as government, essential and health services are significant users of domestic air travel. The company reported certain ATR turboprops in its portfolio are currently operating normally and the remainder should be among the first aircraft to return to service, which should help expedite the return to normality. [more - original PR]