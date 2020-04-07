7-Apr-2020 9:46 AM
Australian Government opens applications for regional aviation grants
Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced (06-Apr-2020) the opening of applications for regional aviation grants and the release of guidelines for two major initiatives to protect the sector. Mr McCormack said there were as many as 138 regional locations serviced by regional services which could benefit from the government's AUD298 million (USD182.3 million) initiative. [more - original PR]