Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Apr-2020 9:46 AM

Australian Government opens applications for regional aviation grants

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced (06-Apr-2020) the opening of applications for regional aviation grants and the release of guidelines for two major initiatives to protect the sector. Mr McCormack said there were as many as 138 regional locations serviced by regional services which could benefit from the government's AUD298 million (USD182.3 million) initiative. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More