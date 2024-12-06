Loading
Australia TTF: 62% of Australians would book a holiday less than a month in advance

Australia's Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) released (05-Dec-2024) the following results of a survey into the plans of Australian travellers from 01-Dec-2024 to 28-Feb-2025:

  • 75% plan to travel in Dec-2024 and Jan/Feb-2025, increasing from 71% in Sep-2024;
  • 32% plan to travel for eight to 14 days, 2% more than 2023. 13% plan to travel for over 14 days, up 2%;
  • New South Wales (27%) and Queensland (25%) are the most popular domestic destinations and New Zealand (16%), Japan (13%) and Europe (9%) are the top international destinations;
  • 62% would book a holiday less than a month in advance. 30% would book a few weeks before, 24% a few days before, 6% the night before and 2% would book on the day of travel;
  • Respondents aged 25 to 34 are the most likely to book last minute, with 15% of the age group saying they would book the night before or day of travel;
  • 78% plan to spend less than AUD5000 (USD3214) on their upcoming summer vacation;
  • The top reasons for travel over the Christmas period are time off work (39%), optimal weather (14%) and good travel deals (12%).

The survey of 2011 Australians was conducted by Pure Profile. [more - original PR]

