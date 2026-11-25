Auckland International Airport reports 24% jump in inbound holiday traffic from India
Auckland International Airport reported (23-Nov-2026) inbound holiday traffic from India increased 24% in the 12 months ended Aug-2026, with business travel growing 12%. Indian visitors recorded an average stay of 13 days, with NZD207 million (USD113.17 million) in total visitor spend across New Zealand. India climbed four places over the past decade to become Auckland Airport's sixth largest international market, with 166,000 passengers travelling from India to Auckland over the past 12 months. Tourism New Zealand research identified that 16 million Indian travellers view New Zealand as a "highly appealing, affordable holiday destination" and are actively considering a visit within the following three years. Air cargo trade between Auckland and India reached a value of NZD330 million (USD180.42 million) for the year ended Aug-2026, an increase of 17% year-on-year and nearly double the value of a decade ago. Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker highlighted the growth, despite the lack of a direct air service between the two countries, stating: "Diwali has long sparked a surge in travel that carries right through the New Zealand summer, but it's no longer the only busy season. We're also seeing a second wave between March and May, a great time to visit, when New Zealand has more capacity to welcome international visitors". Mr Tasker continued: "If an Indian traveller is choosing between New Zealand and somewhere in Europe, like Switzerland, how easy it is to get there matters. Switzerland has direct flights from India, so in a little over nine hours you will be touching down in Zurich. Currently getting to New Zealand will take more than twice as long with at least one stopover". Mr Tasker added: "A direct [nonstop] flight, which would be under 15 hours, would make that journey much simpler and put New Zealand in a stronger position when Indian travellers are deciding where in the world to go". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand and Air India signed an MoU to explore launching nonstop India-New Zealand flights by the end of 2028 and to implement a 16 route codeshare via Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne, alongside Tourism New Zealand support to grow inbound demand1. Auckland Airport and Delhi Airport also signed an MoU to boost connectivity, tourism and freight, with Auckland Airport CEO Carrie Hurihanganui citing India as a major source of international students and skilled migrants2.