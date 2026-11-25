Air New Zealand and Air India signed an MoU to explore launching nonstop India-New Zealand flights by the end of 2028 and to implement a 16 route codeshare via Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne, alongside Tourism New Zealand support to grow inbound demand1. Auckland Airport and Delhi Airport also signed an MoU to boost connectivity, tourism and freight, with Auckland Airport CEO Carrie Hurihanganui citing India as a major source of international students and skilled migrants2.