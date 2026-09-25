ATR appoints new CEO and new CFO

ATR appointed (24-Sep-2026) Vittorio Lorenzo Della Bella as CEO, effective 01-Nov-2026. Mr Bella "has held senior leadership positions spanning programme management, business development, customer support and international industrial cooperation", including serving as NHIndustries MD and Leonardo Helicopters US president. He replaces Nathalie Tarnaud Laude in the CEO role. ATR also appointed Patrick Bergues as CFO and SVP finance, effective 01-Nov-2026. Mr Bergues has more than three decades of experience in aerospace finance and most recently served as Airbus Americas CFO. He replaces Andrea Coccetti in both roles. Mr Coccetti "will be taking on a new role within the Leonardo group". [more - original PR]