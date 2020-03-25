Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2020 9:51 AM

ASUR reports on suspension of airport operations in Colombia due to government restrictions

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste de Mexico (ASUR) announced (23-Mar-2020) the Colombian Government suspended commercial aviation for all airports in the country from 25-Mar-2020 to 13-Apr-2020. As a result, ASUR's commercial operations at Medellin Jose Maria Cordova Airport, Medellin Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport, Monteria Los Garzones Airport, Apartado Antonio Roldan Betancourt AirportQuibdo El Caraño Airport and Corozal Las Brujas Airport are suspended. To date, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions. In Puerto Rico, the US FAA accepted a request from the Government of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. [more - original PR]

