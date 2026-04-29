Ascend Airways to surrender UK air operator's certificate

Ascend Airways announced (28-Apr-2026) a strategic decision to surrender its UK air operator's certificate (AOC) and return its fleet of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to lessors. The carrier stated external pressures, including the impact of ongoing Middle East conflict on jet fuel prices, have "compounded the structural challenges of operating a UK AOC within the European ACMI market". Ascend added that a lack of reciprocal wet leasing rights for UK carriers - combined with a higher cost base - have made the UK certificate a "more expensive and less agile option compared to EU AOCs". The airline also highlighted the impact of engine reliability issues associated with early-production engine configurations on performance, resulting in "increased maintenance requirements and reduced aircraft availability". The carrier reported it has met all Apr-2026 payroll obligations in full ahead of the surrender of its AOC. Ascend stated it "maintained full operational compliance throughout the winter season, meeting contractual obligations or, where necessary, exiting agreements in an orderly and agreed manner", adding: "By working closely with stakeholders, a managed wind-down of operations has been achieved to minimise disruption to customers, consumers and aircraft lessors". The carrier is being advised by Price Bailey Chartered Accountants. [more - original PR]