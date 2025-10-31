Loading
31-Oct-2025 11:41 AM

Ascend Airways Malaysia receives AOC and ASP from CAAM

Ascend Airways Malaysia received (30-Oct-2025) its air operator's certificate (AOC) and air service permit (ASP) licences from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). The carrier will commence in Nov-2025 with Boeing 737-800SF aircraft. Passenger services are scheduled to start in 1Q2026, alongside the further expansion of Ascend Airways Malaysia's fleet. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Ascend Airways Malaysia received its first Boeing 737-800SF on lease on 03-Oct-2025 and planned to induct a second 737-800 in Dec-2025, with both aircraft expected to operate cargo and passenger services by 1Q20261 2. The airline targeted launch of cargo operations in Nov-2025, and aimed for regulatory approval for passenger services by 1Q20263.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More