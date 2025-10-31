31-Oct-2025 11:41 AM
Ascend Airways Malaysia receives AOC and ASP from CAAM
Ascend Airways Malaysia received (30-Oct-2025) its air operator's certificate (AOC) and air service permit (ASP) licences from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). The carrier will commence in Nov-2025 with Boeing 737-800SF aircraft. Passenger services are scheduled to start in 1Q2026, alongside the further expansion of Ascend Airways Malaysia's fleet. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ascend Airways Malaysia received its first Boeing 737-800SF on lease on 03-Oct-2025 and planned to induct a second 737-800 in Dec-2025, with both aircraft expected to operate cargo and passenger services by 1Q20261 2. The airline targeted launch of cargo operations in Nov-2025, and aimed for regulatory approval for passenger services by 1Q20263.