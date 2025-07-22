Loading
Argentina posts highest LAC region domestic traffic growth in May-2025

Latin American & Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) reported (21-Jul-2025) the following highlights from its May-2025 traffic report:

  • Traffic across the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region in May-2025 reached 37.76 million, up 2.6% year-on-year;
  • Brazil posted its highest ever domestic traffic for May, reaching 8.2 million, 6.3% higher than the previous record set in May-2015;
  • Argentina posted the region's highest domestic traffic growth rate (+21%);
  • International traffic in Mexico increased 2.1%, but the three busiest US-Mexico routes recorded drops;
  • Domestic traffic in Colombia decreased 6.2%, marking the fourth consecutive month of contraction;
  • Traffic rose 15.4% across the key country pairs of Argentina-Brazil, Colombia-Panama, Brazil-Chile and Argentina-Chile. [more - original PR]

