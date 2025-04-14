Loading
Antalya Airport inaugurates new terminal

Antalya Airport inaugurated (12-Apr-2025) its new terminal on 12-Apr-2025. As previously reported by CAPA, the new terminal is expected to increase the airport's handling capacity from 35 million to 82 million passengers p/a. Antalya Airport expects to handle 45 million passengers in 2029. Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated: "In the coming period, we will increase the number of our active airports from 58 to 60 with our Yozgat Hattusas Airport and Bayburt Gumushane Airport, which are currently under construction". [more - original PR - Turkish]

Background ✨

The expansion of Antalya Airport, led by Fraport and TAV Airports, was part of a broader EUR800 million project aimed at increasing capacity and modernising facilities, including terminals and cargo areas1 2. The first phase of the expansion was 50% complete as of early 2023, with a target to handle 80 million passengers annually by 20392 3. The airport's renovations included significant terminal expansions to accommodate growing passenger numbers3 4.

