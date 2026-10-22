American Airlines subscribes for 31.8m common shares in Azul

Brazil's CADE approved American Airlines' USD100 million investment in Azul for an approximately 8% minority stake, under a merger control agreement designed to make safeguards more robust and enforceable.1 Abra Group later appealed CADE's approval.2 Azul president Abhi Shah said United Airlines and American would each hold about 8% and have governance rights, including seats on a strategy committee, and that Azul expected to pursue commercial agreements with American following antitrust immunity approval.3 4