American Airlines receives approval for 8% stake in Azul

Abra Group filed an appeal with Brazil CADE challenging the approval for American Airlines’ approximately 8% investment in Azul, after CADE issued a favourable opinion and judged the transaction did not pose competitive risks.1 2 Azul president Abhi Shah said Azul’s Chapter 11 plan contemplated USD200 million from American and United, and that both airlines would each hold about an 8% stake and have seats on a strategy committee.3 4