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    8-Oct-2026 2:22 PM

    American Airlines receives approval for 8% stake in Azul

    American Airlines received (07-Oct-2026) approval from Brazil CADE for a USD100 million investment in Azul, taking a minority stake of approximately 8%. Brazil CADE stated: "The petitioners cooperated in providing the necessary information and establishing the safeguards required for approval", noting a resulting merger control agreement has been structured to make safeguards "more robust and directly enforceable". American and United Airlines will now be Azul's largest single shareholders, with an 8% share each. United's stake was approved in Feb-2026. American also has a minority holding in GOL. [more - original PR - Azul - Portuguese] [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Abra Group filed an appeal with Brazil CADE challenging the approval for American Airlines’ approximately 8% investment in Azul, after CADE issued a favourable opinion and judged the transaction did not pose competitive risks.1 2 Azul president Abhi Shah said Azul’s Chapter 11 plan contemplated USD200 million from American and United, and that both airlines would each hold about an 8% stake and have seats on a strategy committee.3 4

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