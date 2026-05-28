Azul president expecting antitrust immunity approval with American Airlines in 'next few months'

Azul president Abhi Shah, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (27-May-2026) he expects Azul's application for antitrust immunity with American Airlines will be approved "in the next few months", noting: "Then we'll engage in commercial agreements with them as well". Mr Shah stated: "We really want both American and [United Airlines] on our board as part of the governance of Azul to help us execute this business plan", adding the size of both carriers will make a "huge difference" in negotiations with suppliers. He noted: "Having two big brothers on a daily basis is a huge advantage. It's a vote of confidence in our business plan". [more - Aviation Week]