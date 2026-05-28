Azul president expecting antitrust immunity approval with American Airlines in 'next few months'
Azul president Abhi Shah, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (27-May-2026) he expects Azul's application for antitrust immunity with American Airlines will be approved "in the next few months", noting: "Then we'll engage in commercial agreements with them as well". Mr Shah stated: "We really want both American and [United Airlines] on our board as part of the governance of Azul to help us execute this business plan", adding the size of both carriers will make a "huge difference" in negotiations with suppliers. He noted: "Having two big brothers on a daily basis is a huge advantage. It's a vote of confidence in our business plan". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Azul entered amendments to its equity investment agreements with American Airlines and United Airlines to support capitalisation on emergence from Chapter 11, with each committing USD100 million, totalling USD200 million in new capital1. American's investment was structured via warrants, with full exercise subject to CADE approval1. CADE approved United's USD100 million share subscription, scheduled to settle on 20-Feb-20262 3. Azul CEO John Rodgerson said the USD200 million investment was a key part of the restructuring and helped it exit Chapter 11 with a "strong balance sheet"4.