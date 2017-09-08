All Nippon Airways takes delivery of its first A321neo

All Nippon Airways (ANA) received (07-Sep-2017) its first A321neo, becoming the launch operator of the version of the aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan engines. ANA's A321neo is configured for 194 passengers with eight premium class seats and 186 economy class seats. ANA will start scheduled commercial services on domestic routes from mid-Sep-2017. The aircraft is the first for the airline to be used on domestic routes equipped with IFE system for all seats. ANA currently operates 16 A320 Family aircraft, with another 29 on order for future delivery. ANA Holdings also has three A380s on order. [more - original PR]